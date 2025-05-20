Gold, Silver Prices Today: Gold softens on MCX amid tepid demand, silver too falls | Check city-wise rates Gold, Silver Prices Today: The gold June 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened today with a loss of Rs 296 at Rs 93,001 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 93,297.

Mumbai:

Gold Price Today, Gold MCX Rate: The price of precious metals fell in the domestic futures market on May 20, 2025, amid tepid demand from the domestic spot market. Stable dollar and reports of the potential ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine have also weighed on bullion. The gold June 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened today with a loss of Rs 296 at Rs 93,001 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 93,297. It fell further to touch the low of Rs 92,845 - a dip of Rs 453. Last seen, it was trading in the red at Rs 92,959 with a loss of Rs 338 or 0.36 per cent at the time of writing the report.

Silver Price On MCX

Similarly, silver futures, maturing on July 4, 2025, too fell in the opening trade today. The contract opened at Rs 95,325 per kg on the MCX, a fall of Rs 128 from the previous close of Rs 95,453. It dipped further to touch the low of Rs 94,900 - a fall of Rs 553. Last seen, it was trading in red at Rs 95,234 with a fall of Rs 219 or 0.23 per cent at the time of writing the report.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price was trading at around $3,219.4 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 11:00 am was around $3,213.93 per ounce, down by around 0.48 per cent.

Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 95,170 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 87,250 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 95,020 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 87,100 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 95,020 per 10 grams, while for 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 87,100 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 95,020 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 87,100 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 97,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 97,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver stood at Rs 97,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 1,08,000 per kg.