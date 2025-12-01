Gold price rises to Rs 1,30,794 on MCX, silver gains over 2%, know key levels | Check city-wise rates Gold Price Today, Gold MCX Rate: In the international market, the COMEX gold price jumped 0.45 per cent, trading at approximately USD 4,274.1 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 10 am was USD 4,241.64 per ounce, up by USD 21.79 or 0.52 per cent.

Rates of precious metals in futures trade surged on Monday, December 1, 2025, amid rate cut expectations and profit-taking in the dollar index. The gold February 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a jump of Rs 495 at Rs 1,29,999 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 1,29,504. It jumped further to touch the high of Rs 1,30,794. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,30,560 with a gain of Rs 1,056 or 0.82 per cent.

On the MCX, the yellow metal futures for April 2026 rose by Rs 1,192 or 0.91 per cent to trade at Rs 1,32,4040 per 10 grams in business turnover of 688 lots.

Silver Price On MCX

Similarly, the silver futures, maturing on March 5, 2025, started the session in the green. The contract opened with a gain of Rs 2,877 at Rs 1,77,858 per kg on the MCX against the previous close of Rs 1,74,981. It later touched the high of Rs 1,78,649, a gain of 2.09 per cent. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,77,849 with a gain of Rs 2,868 or 1.64 per cent.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price jumped 0.45 per cent, trading at approximately USD 4,274.1 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 10 am was USD 4,241.64 per ounce, up by USD 21.79 or 0.52 per cent.

Key levels to watch

"MCX Gold is approaching a major resistance near Rs 1,28,000. A clean close above this level may push prices toward Rs 1,29,000– Rs 1,30,500. Immediate support is placed near Rs 1,26,800, while the stronger base lies between Rs 1,26,000– Rs 1,25,400. The medium-term trend for Gold remains firmly positive. For silver, immediate resistance is seen at Rs 1,79,000 – Rs 1,80,000, and a breakout above this zone can push silver toward Rs 1,81,000– Rs 1,85,000. Strong support remains at Rs 1,72,000– Rs 1,68,300. As long as silver holds above this band, the bullish trend stays firmly in place," said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 1,30,630 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 1,19,750 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 1,30,480 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,19,600 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 1,30,480 per 10 grams, while the rate for 22-carat gold was Rs 1,19,600 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 1,31,670 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 1,20,700 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 1,88,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 1,88,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver stood at Rs 1,88,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 1,96,000 per kg.

