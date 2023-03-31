Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Gold prices remains same in the last 24 hours

After several days of movement in gold prices and reaching closer to Rs 60,000, there has been no variation in the price of gold in the last twenty four hours. On 31 March (Friday), the pure gold is priced at Rs 59,670 and standard gold was being traded at Rs 54,350. On 30 March (Thursday), the prices were the same after witnessing a minor bump of Rs 220 in pure gold and Rs 200 in standard gold from 29 March (Wednesday).

Chennai witnessed a shift in gold prices while it remains the same in other metro and major cities. The cost of gold is still being traded above Rs 60,000 in Tamil Nadu. Ten grams of 24 carat gold currently costs Rs 60,710 in Chennai (increase of Rs 220 in 24 hours), and ten grams of 22 carat gold costs Rs 55,650 (increase of Rs 200 in 24 hours).

In Delhi, the gold prices remain the same. Ten grams of pure gold costs Rs 59,820, while ten grams of normal gold cost Rs 54,850. Similarly, the price of gold in Kolkata remains the same with ten grams of 24 carat gold at Rs 59,670 in Kolkata, and ten grams of 22 carat gold costs Rs 54,700. In Mumbai, ten grams of 22 carat gold cost Rs 54,700, while ten grams of 24 carat gold cost Rs 59,670.

As in Bhubaneswar, ten grams of 24 carat gold cost Rs 59,670, and ten grams of 22 carat gold cost Rs 54,700. In Bengaluru, pure gold is at Rs 59,720 and standard gold costs Rs 54,750

Latest Business News