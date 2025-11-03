Gold, silver prices rise on MCX | Check city-wise rates Gold Price Today, Gold MCX Rate: On the MCX, the yellow metal futures for February 2026 gained by Rs 619 or 0.51 per cent to trade at Rs 1,23,188 per 10 grams in business turnover of 2,461 lots.

Rates of precious metals in futures trade climbed on Monday, November 3, 2025 amid reports that US President Donald Trump may impose restrictions on exports of advanced artificial intelligence hardware to China. The gold December 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a gain of Rs 203 at Rs 1,21,232 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 1,21,232. It gained further to touch the high of Rs 1,22,000. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,21,987 with a gain of Rs 755 or 0.62 per cent.

On the MCX, the yellow metal futures for February 2026 gained by Rs 619 or 0.51 per cent to trade at Rs 1,23,188 per 10 grams in business turnover of 2,461 lots.

Silver Price On MCX

Similarly, the silver futures, maturing on December 5, 2025, started the session in the green. The contract opened with a gain of Rs 504 at Rs 1,48,791 per kg on the MCX against the previous close of Rs 1,48,287. It later gained to the high of Rs 1,49,575. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,49,565 with a gain of Rs 1,278 or 0.86 per cent.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price gained 0.89 per cent, trading at approximately USD 4,032 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 01:20 pm was USD 4,025 per ounce, up by USD 22.07 or 0.57 per cent.

"After a sharp rally, gold and silver lost some shine last week as trade tensions between the U.S. and China cooled and the dollar index jumped to its highest in three months. Rising U.S. bond yields above 4% further weakened investor appetite for safe-haven assets. Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s comments that rate cuts in December aren’t guaranteed also dampened sentiment. However, consistent central bank purchases and lingering global economic uncertainties continue to offer underlying support to bullion prices. Gold has support at $3970-3940 while resistance at $4045-4075. Silver has support at $48.20-47.85 while resistance is at $49.10-49.50. In INR gold has support at Rs1,20,870-1,20,480 while resistance is at Rs1,21,890-1,22,300. Silver has support at Rs 1,47,450-1,46,750 while resistance is at Rs 1,49,340, 1,50280," said Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd

Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 1,23,332 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 1,13,030 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 1,23,170 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,12,900 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 1,23,170 per 10 grams, while the rate for 22-carat gold was Rs 1,12,900 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 1,23,820 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 1,13,500 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 1,54,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 1,54,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver stood at Rs 1,54,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 1,68,000 per kg.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)