Gold falls to Rs 1.20 lakh per 10 gm on MCX, silver too declines | Check city-wise rates Gold Price Today, Gold MCX Rate: In the international market, the COMEX gold price gained 0.05 per cent, trading at approximately USD 4,017.9 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 11:43 pm was USD 4,007.59 per ounce, down by 4.98 points or 0.14 per cent.

Mumbai:

Rates of precious metals in futures trade continued to decline on Friday, October 31, 2025, amid a temporary truce in US-China trade tensions and a strong dollar. The gold December 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a drop of Rs 360 at Rs 1,21,148 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 1,21,508. It dipped further to touch the low of Rs 1,20,880. However, it recovered later and was last seen trading at Rs 1,21,599 with a gain of Rs 91, or 0.07 per cent.

On the MCX, the yellow metal futures for February 2026 gained by Rs 271 or 0.22 per cent to trade at Rs 1,23,033 per 10 grams in business turnover of 2,323 lots.

Silver Price On MCX

Similarly, the silver futures, maturing on December 5, 2025, started the session in the red. The contract opened with a loss of Rs 700 at Rs 1,48,140 per kg on the MCX against the previous close of Rs 1,48,840. It later fell to the low of Rs 1,47,942. It also gained to trade at Rs 1,49,330 - a jump of Rs 490 or 0.33 per cent from the previous close.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price gained 0.05 per cent, trading at approximately USD 4,017.9 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 11:43 pm was USD 4,007.59 per ounce, down by 4.98 points or 0.14 per cent.

"The dollar index crossed 99 marks and trading at 3-month highs after Fed meeting outcomes. The ECB kept interest rates unchanged and could restrict gains of the dollar index and support gold and silver prices. A modest trade truce between the U.S. and China on minerals and soybeans brought temporary relief but failed to erase long-term uncertainty. Even so, gold held firm, set for monthly gains as central banks continued their heavy buying—220 tons in Q3, led by Kazakhstan and Brazil. Gold has support at $3970-3940 while resistance at $4045-4075. Silver has support at $48.60-48.25 while resistance is at $49.55-50.00. In INR gold has support at Rs 1,21,470-1,20,880 while resistance at Rs 1,21,990-1,22,500. Silver has support at Rs 1,47,450-1,46,750 while resistance at Rs 1,49,740, 1,50880," said Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd.

Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 1,22,830 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 1,12,600 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 1,22,680 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,12,450 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 1,22,680 per 10 grams, while the rate for 22-carat gold was Rs 1,12,450 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 1,23,280 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 1,13,000 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 1,51,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 1,51,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver stood at Rs 1,51,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 1,65,000 per kg.

ALSO READ | SBI Card fee hike alert! New charges kick in soon - Check full details before it’s too late!