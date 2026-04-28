Gold prices continue to drop on MCX as crude oil gains, silver too falls | Check city-wise rates

Mumbai:

Rates of precious metals in futures continue to fall on Tuesday, April 28, 2026, as elevated crude oil prices continue to be a key concern. The gold June 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened in the red with a drop of Rs 21 at Rs 1,51,700 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 1,51,721. It dropped further to touch an intraday low of Rs 1,50,450, a drop of Rs 1,271 or 0.83 per cent. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,50,650 with a drop of Rs 1,071 or 0.71 per cent.

On the MCX, the yellow metal futures for August 2026 were down by Rs 1,051 or 0.68 per cent to trade at Rs 1,54,587 per 10 grams in business turnover of 1,413 lots.

Silver Price On MCX

Similarly, the silver futures, maturing on May 5, 2026, opened lower. It started the trading session at Rs 2,40,490 against the previous close of Rs 2,41,824, a drop of Rs 1,334 or 0.55 per cent. It later touched the low of Rs 2,36,370, a drop of 5,454 or 2.25 per cent.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price dropped by 1.16 per cent to approximately USD 4,639.1 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 12.30 pm was USD 4,629.15 per ounce, down by USD 50.50 or 1.08 per cent.

"On the upside, a sustained move above the Rs 1,52,000 level would strengthen bullish momentum and may open the path toward Rs 1,53,000 with further upside potential toward the Rs 1,55,000-Rs 1,56,000 level, where supply pressure is likely to emerge. On the downside, a sustained break below Rs 1,51,000 could trigger extended profit booking, potentially dragging prices toward Rs 1,49,000-Rs 1,48,000 range, with further downside extending toward Rs 1,45,000," said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 1,53,150 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 1,40,400 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 1,53,00 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,40,250 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 1,53,000 per 10 grams, while the rate for 22-carat gold was Rs 1,40,250 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 1,53,820 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 1,41,000 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 2,60,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 2,60,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver stood at Rs 2,60,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 2,65,000 per kg.

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