Gold, Silver Rate Today: Gold, silver rebound a day after major drop on MCX, check city-wise rates Gold Price Today, Silver Price Today: In the international market, the COMEX gold price gained 0.85 per cent to approximately USD 4,380.7 per troy ounce.

Rates of precious metals in futures trade rebounded on Tuesday, December 30, 2025, a day after major drop because of strong profit booking. The gold February 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a gain of Rs 1,058 at Rs 1,36,000 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 1,34,942. It gained further to hit a high of Rs 1,36,044. Last seen, the precious metal futures was trading at Rs 1,35,799 with a gain of Rs 857 or 0.64 per cent.

On the MCX, the yellow metal futures for April 2026 rose by Rs 1,143 or 0.83 per cent to trade at Rs 1,39,637 per 10 grams in business turnover of 2,341 lots.

Silver Price On MCX

However, the silver futures, maturing on March 5, 2025, started the session in the green. The contract opened with a jump of Rs 6,671 at Rs 2,31,100 per kg on the MCX against the previous close of Rs 2,24,429. It later touched the high of Rs 2,36,907. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 2,33,499 with a gain of Rs 9,070 or 4.04 per cent.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price gained 0.85 per cent to approximately USD 4,380.7 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 10:30 am was USD 4,363.86 per ounce, down by USD 170.72 or 3.77 per cent.

Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 1,36,350 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 1,25,000 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 1,36,200 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,24,850 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 1,36,200 per 10 grams, while the rate for 22-carat gold was Rs 1,24,850 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 1,37,460 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 1,26,000 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 2,40,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 2,40,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver stood at Rs 2,40,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 2,58,000 per kg.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)