Gold, Silver Rates Today: Gold gains amid trade fears, silver too shines on MCX | Check city-wise rates In the international market, the COMEX gold price was trading at around $3,247.6 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 10:45 am was around $3,230.78 per ounce.

Gold, Silver Prices Today: Gold prices in the domestic futures market surged on Tuesday, i.e. April 15, 2025, as safe-haven buying continues amid trade fears. The gold June 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened today at Rs 93,496 per 10 grams, a gain of Rs 244 from the previous close of Rs 93,252. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 93,372 with a gain of Rs 120 or 0.13 per cent. Between this, it touched a low of Rs 93,250.

Similarly, silver futures, maturing on May 5, 2025, gained in the opening trade today. The contract opened at Rs 94,816 per kg on the MCX, a gain of Rs 54 from the previous close of Rs 94,870. While writing this report, it was trading at Rs 94,950 - a gain of Rs 80 or 0.08 per cent from the previous close. In between, it touched a low of Rs 94,500 and a high of Rs 94,999.

Gold Price in International Market

Check gold, silver prices in major cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 95,533 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 87,350 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 95,180 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 87,200 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 95,180 per 10 grams, while for 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 87,450 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 95,180 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 87,200 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 99,800.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 99,800 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg silver stood at Rs 99,800.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 1,09,800 per kg.