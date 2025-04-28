Gold, Silver Prices Today: Gold, Silver fall on MCX | Check city-wise rates on April 28 Gold Price Today: In the international market, the COMEX gold price was trading at around $3,309.6 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 11 am was around $3,300.33 per ounce.

Mumbai:

Gold Price Today, Gold MCX Rate: After hitting a record high of Rs 1,00,000 per 10 grams, the yellow metal is witnessing some pullback amid profit booking and easing trade war worries. Gold prices in the domestic futures market fell in the opening session on Monday, i.e. April 28, 2025. The gold June 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened today with a minor gain of Rs 8 at Rs 95,000 per 10 grams from the previous close of Rs 94,992. However, it later fell to touch the low of Rs 94,780. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 94,955 with a loss of Rs 37 or 0.04 per cent. In between, it touched the high of Rs 95,038.

Silver Price On MCX

Similarly, silver futures, maturing on May 5, 2025, fell in the opening trade today. The contract opened at Rs 95,869 per kg on the MCX, a fall of Rs 572 from the previous close of Rs 96,441. It fell further and was trading at Rs 96,140 while writing this report - a loss of Rs 301 or 0.31 per cent from the previous close. In between, it touched a low of Rs 95,800 and a high of Rs 96,140.

Gold Price in International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price was trading at around $3,309.6 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 11 am was around $3,300.33 per ounce.

Check gold, silver prices in major cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 97,680 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 89,550 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 97,530 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 89,400 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 97,530 per 10 grams, while for 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 89,400 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 97,530 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 89,400 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 1,00,500.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 1,00,500 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg silver stood at Rs 1,00,500.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 1,11,000 per kg.