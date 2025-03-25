Gold, Silver Prices Today: Gold, silver gain on MCX | Check city-wise rates on March 25 Gold Price Today 24 Carat in India: The gold April 4 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened today at Rs 87,384 per 10 grams, a gain of Rs 106 from the previous close of 87,278.

Gold, Silver Prices Today March 25: After fluctuating on Monday, gold prices in the domestic futures market climbed on Tuesday, i.e. March 25, 2025, amid ongoing uncertainty over US President Donald Trump's tariff policies. The gold April 4 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened today at Rs 87,384 per 10 grams, a gain of Rs 106 from the previous close of Rs 87,278. At the time of writing the news, the contract was trading at Rs 87,470, up by Rs 192 or 4.21 per cent. Between this, it touched a high of Rs 87,525 and a low of Rs 87,359.

Similarly, silver futures, maturing on May 5, 2025, witnessed a gain in the opening trade. The contract opened higher at Rs 97,789 per kg on the MCX, a gain of Rs 296 from the previous close of Rs 97,493. It later touched a high of Rs 97,992. When writing this report, it was trading at Rs 97,968 - a gain of Rs 475 or 0.59 per cent from the previous close.

Gold Price in International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price fell and was around $3,020 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 10:15 am was around $3,016.07 per ounce.

Check gold, silver prices in major cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 89,440 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 82,000 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 89,290 per 10 grams while 22-carat gold price stood at Rs 81,850 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 89,290 per 10 grams, while for 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 81,850 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 89,290 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 81,850 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 1,01,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 1,01,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg silver stood at Rs 1,01,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 1,10,000 per kg.