Gold gains on MCX, silver jumps 1.5% amid weakness in US dollar | Check city-wise rates

Mumbai:

Rates of precious metals in futures inched higher on Thursday, April 16, 2026, as the US dollar weakened. The gold June 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a gain of Rs 703 at Rs 1,54,651 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 1,53,948. It later touched an intraday high of Rs 1,54,990, a jump of Rs 1,042 or 0.67 per cent. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,54,756 with a gain of Rs 808 or 0.52 per cent.

On the MCX, the yellow metal futures for August 2026 were up by Rs 831 or 0.53 per cent to trade at Rs 1,57,230 per 10 grams in business turnover of 1,302 lots.

Silver Price On MCX

However, the silver futures, maturing on May 5, 2026, opened higher. It started the trading session at Rs 2,55,500 against the previous close of Rs 2,51,742, a jump of Rs 3,758 or 1.49 per cent. It later touched the high of Rs 2,55,735, a gain of 3,993 or 1.58 per cent.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price gained by 0.45 per cent to approximately USD 4,845.4 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 11:30 am was USD 4,824.82 per ounce, up by USD 23.29 or 0.49 per cent.

Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 1,55,720 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 1,42,750 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 1,55,570 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,42,600 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 1,55,570 per 10 grams, while the rate for 22-carat gold was Rs 1,42,600 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 1,56,660 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 1,43,600 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 2,70,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 2,70,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver stood at Rs 2,70,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 2,75,000 per kg.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)