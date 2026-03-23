Gold price falls below Rs 13.7k per gram, silver drops over 6% on MCX | Check city-wise rates

Mumbai:

Rates of precious metals in futures fell sharply on Monday, March 23, 2026, amid escalating conflict in the Middle East. The gold April 2 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a dip of Rs 4.334 or 2.99 per cent at Rs 1,40,158 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 1,44,492. It later fell to a low of Rs 1,36,403, a dip of Rs 8,089 or 5.59 per cent. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,37,632, down Rs 6,860 or 4.75 per cent.

On the MCX, the yellow metal futures for June 2026 were down by Rs 5,004 or 3.18 per cent to trade at Rs 1,41,383 per 10 grams in business turnover of 3,970 lots.

Silver Price On MCX

Similarly, the silver futures, maturing on May 5, 2026, started the session in the red. It started the trading session at Rs 2,11,729 against the previous close of Rs 2,26,772, a fall of Rs 9,070 or 3.99 per cent. Later, it touched the low of Rs 2,11,729, a fall of 15,043 or 6.63 per cent.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price was down by 4.42 per cent to approximately USD 4,372.5 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 9:30 am was USD 4,368.02 per ounce, down by USD 124.73 or 2.76 per cent.

Key Levels To Watch Today

MCX Gold opened with a gap-down and is currently holding above the Rs 1,36,000 support zone, reflecting weak global cues and limited recovery strength. "On the upside, Rs 1,39,000 – Rs 1,40,000 remains the immediate resistance band. A sustained move above this zone could trigger a recovery toward Rs 1,43,000 – Rs 1,46,000. On the downside, support is placed at Rs 1,34,000 – Rs 1,35,000. A breakdown below this level could accelerate profit booking toward Rs 1,30,000," said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 1,40,170 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 1,28,500 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 1,40,020 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,28,350 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 1,40,020 per 10 grams, while the rate for 22-carat gold was Rs 1,28,350 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 1,41,280 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 1,29,500 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 2,30,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 2,30,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver stood at Rs 2,30,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 2,35,000 per kg.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)