Gold gains ahead of US inflation data, silver falls | Check city-wise rates on July 15 Gold Price Today, Gold MCX Rate: In the international market, the COMEX gold price gained by 0.31 per cent today to trade at around USD 3,369.4 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 12:30 pm was USD 3,361.86 per ounce, up by 0.35 per cent.

Gold Price Today, Gold MCX Rate: Price of precious metal gold continued an upward trend on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, as investors await US inflation data due later in the day. The gold August 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a gain of Rs 112 at Rs 97,887 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 97,775. It surged further to touch the high of Rs 98,080. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 97,842 with a gain of Rs 67 or 0.07 per cent. In between, it touched the low of Rs 97,839.

Silver Price On MCX

However, the silver futures, maturing on September 5, 2025, started the session in the red - a day after touching a near 14-year high in global markets. The contract opened with a fall of Rs 783 at Rs 1,12,153 per kg on the MCX against the previous close of Rs 1,13,001. It shed further to touch a low of Rs 1,12,130. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,12,618 - a fall of Rs 318 or 0.28 per cent from the previous close. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,12,618.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price gained by 0.31 per cent today to trade at around USD 3,369.4 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 11:30 am was USD 3,361.86 per ounce, up by 0.35 per cent.

"Today’s inflation data will likely set the short-term direction for bullion. Gold has support at USD 3330-3305 while resistance at USD 3370-3390. Silver has support at USD 37.90-37.60 while resistance is at USD 38.50-38.70. In INR gold has support at Rs 97,390-97,000 while resistance at Rs 98,110-98,380. Silver has support at Rs 1,12,080-1,11,350 while resistance at Rs 1,13,850-1,14,700," said Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd.

Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 99,920 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 91,600 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 99,770 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 91,450 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 99,770 per 10 grams, while for 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 91,450 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 99,770 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 91,450 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 1,19,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 1,19,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg silver stood at Rs 1,19,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 1,27,000 per kg.