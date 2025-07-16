Gold, Silver Rates Today: Gold, silver gain on MCX on firm spot demand | Check city-wise rates on July 16 Gold Price Today, Gold MCX Rate: In the international market, the COMEX gold price gained by 0.31 per cent today to trade at around USD 3,346.9 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 12:20 pm was USD 3,340.56 per ounce, up by 0.27 per cent.

Mumbai:

Gold Price Today, Gold MCX Rate: Price of precious metal gold continued an upward trend on Wednesday, July 16, 2025, as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand. The gold August 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a slight gain of Rs 11 at Rs 97,222 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 97,211. It surged further to touch the high of Rs 97,422. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 97,373 with a gain of Rs 162 or 0.17 per cent with a business turnover of 10,695 lots. In between, it touched the low of Rs 97,205.

Silver Price On MCX

Similarly, the silver futures, maturing on September 5, 2025, started the session in the green today. The contract opened with a gain of Rs 88 at Rs 1,11,574 per kg on the MCX against the previous close of Rs 1,11,486. It gained further to touch a high of Rs 1,11,820. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,11,655 - a jump of Rs 169 or 0.15 per cent from the previous close. In between, it touched a low of Rs 1,11,350.

Gold Price in the International Market

Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 99,430 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 91,150 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 99,280 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 91,000 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 99,770 per 10 grams, while for 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 91,450 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 99,280 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 91,000 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 1,14,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 1,14,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg silver stood at Rs 1,14,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 1,24,000 per kg.