FMCG stock to be in focus as company completes Rs 100 crore rights issue, details here

Mumbai:

Shares of packaged food company Krishival Foods will be in focus when the market opens on Friday, January 15, 2025, as the company has shared updated information regarding the completion of the Rs 100 crore rights issue. The stock markets, which witnessed a range-bound activity on Wednesday with the Nifty ending 67 points lower and the Sensex falling 245 points to close 83,381.71, are closed today. According to a circular issued by the National Stock Exchange (NSE), there's a trading holiday in the capital market segment as voting for the Municipal Corporation Election in Maharashtra is scheduled on Thursday.

Size, ratio of the rights issue

The company launched the rights issue to raise a maximum of 9,999.48 lakh (Rs 100 crore). A total of 3,333,160 new rights equity shares were issued.

The entitlement ratio for the rights issue was fixed at 45:301, meaning investors holding every 301 fully paid-up equity shares of the company on the record date would be entitled to purchase 45 new shares.

Record date for rights issue

The record date for this rights issue was fixed as December 17, 2025. The company said that the rights issue will commence on December 26, 2025.

"The Rights Issue, which opened on December 26, 2025 and closed on January 7, 2026, was undertaken to raise up to ₹100.00 crore through the issuance of partly paid-up equity shares to eligible equity shareholders. Pursuant to the finalisation of the basis of allotment, the Rights Issue Committee has approved the allotment of 33,33,160 partly paid-up equity shares of face value ₹10 each, on a rights basis," the company said in an exchange filing.

Share price

The stock ended the last trading session in the red at Rs 343.15, down by 0.07 per cent from the previous close. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 879.69 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of 481.08, hit on October 23, 2025, and a 52-week low of Rs 322.05.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)