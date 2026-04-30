FMCG stock opens in green amid stock market crash following change in management, check details

Mumbai:

Despite benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty tumbling amid a sharp spike in crude oil prices, weak global trends and foreign fund outflows, the stock of diversified FMCG company Elitecon International started the trading session in green today. While the 30-share BSE Sensex slumped 821.79 points to 76,674.57 and the 50-share NSE Nifty dived 287.3 points to 23,890.35, the counter opened in green at Rs 38.01, up Rs 0.51 or 1.36 per cent from the previous close of Rs 37.50 on the BSE. It advanced further, hitting the intraday high of Rs 28.28. However, the stock witnessed profit booking at higher levels and fell to touch the intraday low of Rs 36.06, a dip of 3.84 per cent. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 37.34, down 0.43 per cent. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 5,968.80 crore.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the counter began trading at Rs 38.25, up from the previous close of Rs 37.40. During the day it touched the intraday high and low of Rs 38.25 and Rs 26.20.

Change in management

The company has informed exchanges that the board of directors took two major decisions in the meeting held on April 29, 2026. According to the information shared, Kumar Anubhav Upadhyay was appointed Executive Additional Director of the company from that day. Also, Vipin Sharma resigned as Managing Director from that day.

Shares revenue target

On Wednesday itself, the company had said in another filing that it is now moving towards rapidly expanding its FMCG business and building a multi-category, consumer-facing brand.

The company had stated that it aims to achieve FMCG revenues of approximately Rs 20,000 crore by FY30. To achieve this, it plans to build a network of over 5,000 distributors and over 500,000 retail outlets in India, and expand its presence in over 15 international markets.

The company will invest approximately ₹700 crore for this expansion. The company stated that this strategy will be two-pronged: strengthening its domestic distribution network and expanding into global markets through partnerships to achieve sustainable growth in line with regulations and market needs.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)