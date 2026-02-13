EV stock under Rs 50 on investors' radar post third quarter results, check share price

Mumbai:

Mercury Ev-Tech Ltd., a small-cap company in the electric vehicle sector with a market capitalisation of Rs 705.94 crore, released its financial results for the October–December quarter on February 12. On a standalone basis, the company reported revenue from operations of Rs 112 million in Q3FY26, compared to Rs 309.8 million in the same quarter last year. Profit before tax for the quarter stood at Rs 10.3 million, down from Rs 53.3 million in Q3FY25.

Net profit declined sharply to Rs 76.34 lakh in the October–December quarter, compared to Rs 3.98 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Mercury Ev-Tech Share Price Update

Last seen, the company’s stock was trading 4.87 per cent or Rs 1.91 lower at Rs 37.28 on the BSE.

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has fallen more than 4 per cent in the past week, but has gained 14 per cent over the past month. On a yearly basis, the stock has declined 48 per cent.

However, Mercury Ev-Tech has delivered strong long-term returns, gaining more than 96 per cent in the last three years and over 5,382 per cent in the last five years.

Broader Market Weakness

Meanwhile, benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty fell over 1 per cent in early trade on Friday, dragged down by sharp losses in IT stocks amid weak global cues and persistent concerns over artificial intelligence-led disruptions.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 883.4 points, or 1.05 per cent, to 82,791.52 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 262.60 points, or 1.02 per cent, to 25,544.60, with technology stocks extending selling pressure from the previous session.

Meanwhile, Foreign institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 108.42 crore on Thursday, while domestic institutional investors were also net buyers of stocks worth Rs 276.85 crore, according to exchange data. Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, slipped 0.16 per cent to USD 67.41 per barrel.

On Thursday, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined 558.72 points to settle at 83,674.92. The 50-share NSE Nifty declined 146.65 points to end at 25,807.20.

