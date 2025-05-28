EV financing company announces quarterly results, sales up 53% - Details The stock has given a multibagger return of 545 per cent in three years. While it has gained 84 per cent in two years, the scrip has corrected 31 per cent in on year and 33 per cent in six years.

Mumbai:

Kolkata-based Mufin Green, which focuses on financing in the electric vehicle ecosystem, has announced its financial results for the fourth quarter of FY25. The company has posted a 53 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its sales in Q4 to Rs 49.32 crore. It was Rs 32.12 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

However, the firm's net profit, declined 11 per cent YoY to Rs 3.60 crore, compared to Rs 4.05 crore in corresponding quarter a year ago.

For the full fiscal (FY 2025), the company's net profit increased by 22 per cent to Rs 19.61 crore from Rs 16.06 crore in FY2024.

Its sales surged by 82 per cent to Rs 178.23 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 97.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

Signs USD 18-mn loan agreement

Earlier, Mufin Green has signed an agreement with the United States International Development Finance Corporation to avail USD 18 million loan.

The deal will enable Mufin Green finance the onward lending business, a regulatory filing said.

The agreement with the US government's development finance institution was signed on Wednesday, Mufin Green said.

Kolkata-based Mufin Green focuses on financing in the electric vehicle ecosystem, including two-wheelers, three-wheelers, four-wheelers, fast chargers and swappable batteries.

Share Price Today

The shares of the company opened in the red today at Rs 80.93 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 81. It touched the intraday low of Rs 79.51 before rebounding and touching the intraday high of Rs 82.90. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 80.70, with a loss of 0.37 per cent.

The stock has been losing for the last two days and has fallen 2.17 per cent in the period.

Share Price History

The stock has given a multibagger return of 545 per cent in three years. While it has gained 84 per cent in two years, the scrip has corrected 31 per cent in on year and 33 per cent in six years.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)