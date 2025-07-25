Equilibrated Venture raises stake in this LIC-owned NBFC stock - Check details here Before the deal, the promoter held 14.13 crore shares, equivalent to a 15.67 per cent stake. Post this deal, the promoter's stake has increased to 14.88 crore shares.

Mumbai:

Delhi-NCR-based domestic institutional investor (DII), Equilibrated Venture Cflow (P) Ltd has raised a stake in LIC-owned non-banking financing company Paisalo Digital by acquiring shares from the open market. The company has informed exchanges that Equilibrated Venture CFlow Pvt Ltd, a unit associated with the promoter group of the firm, has bought shares from the open market.

According to the information shared with exchanges, the promoter group has bought a total of 74.70 lakh equity shares from the open market on July 24 and July 25, 2025. Post this, the promoter's stake in the company has increased to 16.50 per cent, which was earlier 15.67 per cent.

Promoter's Stake Increased

Before the deal, the promoter held 14.13 crore shares, equivalent to a 15.67 per cent stake. Post this deal, the promoter's stake has increased to 14.88 crore shares.

According to the information shared, there has been no change in the total equity share capital of the company before and after the deal. The total share capital of Paisalo Digital is Rs 90.21 crore, i.e. 90.21 crore equity shares.

Share Price Today

The stock started today's session in the green at Rs 36.07 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 35.42/. However, the counter tumbled amid selling pressure and touched an intraday low of Rs 32.32, representing a fall of 8.75 per cent. The counter ended the session at Rs 32.55. On the NSE, the stock touched a low of Rs 32.30 and ended the trading session at Rs 32.46.

The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 71.40 and the 52-week low is Rs 13.27. The market cap of the company is Rs 2,936.40 crore.

Share Market Today

Meanwhile, equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty tumbled in early trade on Friday, dragged down by Bajaj Finance and persistent foreign fund outflows.

A weak trend in Asian markets also dented investors' sentiment.

The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 407.45 points to 81,776.72 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty declined 144.3 points to 24,917.80.