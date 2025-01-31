Dr Agarwal's Health Care IPO: Subscription ends today - Check GMP, lot size, listing date and other details

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Dr Agarwal's Health Care shares are expected to be listed on BSE and NSE on February 5, 2025.

Dr Agarwal's Health Care IPO: The subscription window for the initial public offer of Dr Agarwal's Health Care Ltd will end today. Last seen, the Rs 3,027.26-crore public issue was subscribed 96 per cent. The category for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) received 1.96 times subscription.

Dr Agarwal's Health Care IPO: Price band

The IPO has a price band of Rs 382 to Rs 402 per share of face value of Re 1.

Dr Agarwal's Health Care IPO: Lot Size

The lot size for this IPO is 35 equity shares and in multiples of 35 equity shares thereafter.

Dr Agarwal's Health Care IPO: Allotment

The basis of the allotment of shares of Dr Agarwal's Health Care IPO is expected to be finalized on February 3, 2025.

Dr Agarwal's Health Care IPO: Listing Date

Dr Agarwal's Health Care shares are expected to be listed on BSE and NSE on February 5, 2025.

Dr Agarwal's Health Care IPO: Fresh issue of Rs 300 crore

The IPO is a combination of a fresh issue of up to Rs 300 crore and an Offer For Sale (OFS) of up to 6.78 crore equity shares worth Rs 2,727.26 crore by promoters and other selling shareholders at the upper end of the price band.

Dr Agarwal's Health Care mobilises Rs 875.5 crore from anchor investors

Ahead of the IPO, Temasek Holdings and TPG-backed Dr Agarwal's Health Care, an eye care services provider, raised over Rs 875.5 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering (IPO).

Dr Agarwal's Health Care IPO: GMP

Dr Agarwal's IPO GMP today is Rs 0. According to the InvestorGain, the highest GMP is Rs 54.

Dr Agarwal's Health Care IPO: Book-running lead managers

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Morgan Stanley India Company, Jefferies India and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors are the book-running lead managers to the issue.

Dr Agarwal's Health Care IPO: What does the company do?

Dr Agarwal's Health Care offers a wide array of services, including cataract, refractive, and other surgeries, consultations, diagnosis, non-surgical treatments, and the sale of optical products, contact lenses, accessories, and eye care-related pharmaceutical items.