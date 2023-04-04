Dogecoin prices surge as Twitter replaces iconic 'blue bird' with Shibu

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Dogecoin prices surges as Twitter replaces iconic blue bird with Shibu

Dogecoin: Twitter has replaced its iconic bird logo with a Dogecoin symbol, Shibu, on its website, which has generated buzz and excitement among Dogecoin fans. Dogecoin (DOGE) surged more than 35% after the change was made on the website.

Before the logo update, DOGE was trading at around $0.077 and reached a peak of $0.1046 with the logo creating a frenzy among the coin holders. At the time of writing, the doge symbol is still visible on Twitter.

Twitter sent a poop emoticon in response to a reporter's question about its decision to include the Shibu icon. Musk appeared to be aware of the commotion surrounding the modification when he posted the picture which shows Shibu sitting in a car and handing out a license with a Twitter blue bird and calling it an 'old picture.'

Several users have appreciated the move by Musk to make the cryptocurrency stronger. While few users have pointed out that this move is to illegally increase the price of Dogecoin so Musk can sold the coins he is holding at a higher price.

Speculation that Musk might incorporate Dogecoin into the social media platform as a means of payment to grew the business of Twitter. It was revealed in January that the business was developing a payments product in a manner that supported bitcoin payments.

The cryptocurrency has previously been used as a means of payment by Musk's businesses. Tesla and SpaceX started taking Dogecoin in May 2017 to pay for goods.

Recently, Musk has sought for a dismissal of a $258 billion dollar lawsuit in which the plaintiffs have called Dogecoin a pyramid scheme and Elon Musk orchestratrating the fraud.

Major cryptocurrencies prices on 9 am IST, 4th March 2023:

Bitcoin: $27,911.73 USD

+0.75%

Ethereum: $1,811.77 USD

+2.28%

Tether: $0.999 USD

+0.02%

USD Coin: $0.9995 USD

-0.03%

BNB: $309.69 USD

+0.34%

XRP: $0.4972 USD

-0.67%

Dogecoin: $0.09666 USD

+24.96%

Cardano: $0.3844 USD

+3.81%

Polygon: $1.08 USD

-2.67%

Polkadot: $6.18 USD

-3.50%

Tron: $0.06619 USD

+2.34%

Litecoin: $92.56 USD

+0.99%

