Coal India to ONGC: Shares of these companies to trade ex-date today, check dividend amount and other details

Mumbai:

Indian equity markets traded with a mildly positive yet cautious undertone and ended Tuesday's session on a positive note. The Nifty ended 42.65 points higher at 25,725.40, while the Sensex was up by 173.81 points at 83,450.96. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) turned buyers in the last trading session and offloaded equities worth Rs 995.21 crore. Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) too bought equities worth Rs 187.04 crore. Amid this volatility, there is an opportunity for investors to earn some additional profit from their investment as stocks of several companies are set to trade ex-date for dividend. Investors must not that in order to be eligible for the corporate actions, they must hold these shares on or before the ex-date. This means today is the last day for them to be eligible for the corporate action. Here we are going to tell you about shares that are set to trade ex-date soon.

List of stocks that will trade ex-date today, i.e. on February 18

Stocks that will trade ex-date today are Bharat Forge, CMS Info Systems, Coal India, Hindustan Aeronautics, Indraprastha Gas, Oil India, Natco, ONGC and others.

Stock Ex Date Purpose Record Date Ashiana Housing Ltd 18 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000 19 Feb 2026 AVT Natural Products Ltd 18 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.3500 19 Feb 2026 Bazel International Ltd 18 Feb 2026 Bonus issue 1:1 19 Feb 2026 Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd 18 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000 19 Feb 2026 Bharat Forge Ltd 18 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 2.0000 18 Feb 2026 Bhaskar Agrochemicals Ltd 18 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000 19 Feb 2026 Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd 18 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.5000 18 Feb 2026 Brisk Technovision Ltd 18 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 1.4000 19 Feb 2026 CMS Info Systems Ltd 18 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 2.7500 18 Feb 2026 Coal India Ltd 18 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 5.5000 18 Feb 2026 Goodluck India Ltd 18 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 3.0000 19 Feb 2026 G R Infraprojects Ltd 18 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 2.5000 19 Feb 2026 Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd 18 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 35.0000 18 Feb 2026 Honda India Power Products Ltd 18 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 3.5000 19 Feb 2026 Indraprastha Gas Ltd 18 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 3.2500 19 Feb 2026 IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd 18 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.0700 19 Feb 2026 MSTC Ltd 18 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 7.6000 18 Feb 2026 Natco Pharma Ltd 18 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 1.5000 18 Feb 2026 Oil India Ltd 18 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 7.0000 18 Feb 2026 Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd 18 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 6.2500 18 Feb 2026 Onix Solar Energy Ltd 18 Feb 2026 Right Issue of Equity Shares 18 Feb 2026 Precision Wires India Ltd 18 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.3500 19 Feb 2026 Premco Global Ltd 18 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 2.0000 18 Feb 2026 Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd 18 Feb 2026 Right Issue of Equity Shares 19 Feb 2026 Sical Logistics Ltd 18 Feb 2026 Right Issue of Equity Shares 18 Feb 2026 Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd 18 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 29.0000 19 Feb 2026

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)