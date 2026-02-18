Coal India to ONGC: Shares of these companies to trade ex-date today, check dividend amount and other details

Indian equity markets traded with a mildly positive yet cautious undertone and ended Tuesday's session on a positive note. The Nifty ended 42.65 points higher at 25,725.40, while the Sensex was up by 173.81 points at 83,450.96. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) turned buyers in the last trading session and offloaded equities worth Rs 995.21 crore. Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) too bought equities worth Rs 187.04 crore. Amid this volatility, there is an opportunity for investors to earn some additional profit from their investment as stocks of several companies are set to trade ex-date for dividend. Investors must not that in order to be eligible for the corporate actions, they must hold these shares on or before the ex-date. This means today is the last day for them to be eligible for the corporate action. Here we are going to tell you about shares that are set to trade ex-date soon.
List of stocks that will trade ex-date today, i.e. on February 18
Stocks that will trade ex-date today are Bharat Forge, CMS Info Systems, Coal India, Hindustan Aeronautics, Indraprastha Gas, Oil India, Natco, ONGC and others.
|Stock
|Ex Date
|Purpose
|Record Date
|Ashiana Housing Ltd
|18 Feb 2026
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000
|19 Feb 2026
|AVT Natural Products Ltd
|18 Feb 2026
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.3500
|19 Feb 2026
|Bazel International Ltd
|18 Feb 2026
|Bonus issue 1:1
|19 Feb 2026
|Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd
|18 Feb 2026
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000
|19 Feb 2026
|Bharat Forge Ltd
|18 Feb 2026
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 2.0000
|18 Feb 2026
|Bhaskar Agrochemicals Ltd
|18 Feb 2026
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000
|19 Feb 2026
|Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd
|18 Feb 2026
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.5000
|18 Feb 2026
|Brisk Technovision Ltd
|18 Feb 2026
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 1.4000
|19 Feb 2026
|CMS Info Systems Ltd
|18 Feb 2026
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 2.7500
|18 Feb 2026
|Coal India Ltd
|18 Feb 2026
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 5.5000
|18 Feb 2026
|Goodluck India Ltd
|18 Feb 2026
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 3.0000
|19 Feb 2026
|G R Infraprojects Ltd
|18 Feb 2026
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 2.5000
|19 Feb 2026
|Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd
|18 Feb 2026
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 35.0000
|18 Feb 2026
|Honda India Power Products Ltd
|18 Feb 2026
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 3.5000
|19 Feb 2026
|Indraprastha Gas Ltd
|18 Feb 2026
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 3.2500
|19 Feb 2026
|IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
|18 Feb 2026
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.0700
|19 Feb 2026
|MSTC Ltd
|18 Feb 2026
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 7.6000
|18 Feb 2026
|Natco Pharma Ltd
|18 Feb 2026
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 1.5000
|18 Feb 2026
|Oil India Ltd
|18 Feb 2026
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 7.0000
|18 Feb 2026
|Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd
|18 Feb 2026
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 6.2500
|18 Feb 2026
|Onix Solar Energy Ltd
|18 Feb 2026
|Right Issue of Equity Shares
|18 Feb 2026
|Precision Wires India Ltd
|18 Feb 2026
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.3500
|19 Feb 2026
|Premco Global Ltd
|18 Feb 2026
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 2.0000
|18 Feb 2026
|Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd
|18 Feb 2026
|Right Issue of Equity Shares
|19 Feb 2026
|Sical Logistics Ltd
|18 Feb 2026
|Right Issue of Equity Shares
|18 Feb 2026
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
|18 Feb 2026
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 29.0000
|19 Feb 2026
(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)