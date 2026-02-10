Hero MotoCorp to Rail Vikas Nigam: Last chance to buy these dividend stocks, check amount and record date Dividend stocks: Key stocks going ex-dividend include Cummins India, Hero MotoCorp, Page Industries, Dalmia Bharat Sugar, FDC Ltd, Rail Vikas Nigam and Uno Minda.

Mumbai:

Indian equity markets ended the session on February 9, 2026, on a volatile but positive note. On Monday, Sensex closed higher by 485.35 points, or 0.58 per cent, at 84,065.75, while the Nifty gained 173.60 points, or 0.68 per cent, to settle at 25,867.30. Amid this, there is an opportunity for investors to earn additional returns on their investments, as shares of several companies are set to trade ex-dividend. Investors must note that in order to be eligible for the corporate actions, they must hold these shares on or before the ex-date. This means today is the last day for them to be eligible for the corporate action. Here we are going to tell you about shares that are set to trade ex-date soon.

List of stocks that will trade ex-date tomorrow, i.e. on February 11

Among the companies whose shares will trade ex-date today for dividends are Cummins India, Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries, Jockey manufacturer Page Industries, FDC Ltd, Hero MotoCorp, Rail Vikas Nigam, Uno Minda and others.

Apart from dividends, there are companies that will trade ex-date for rights issues of equity shares. The companies are AVI Polymers, Stallion India Fluorochemicals and Suryo Foods & Industries.

Security Name Ex Date Purpose Record Date ASM Technologies Ltd 11 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 2.5000 11 Feb 2026 Austere Systems Ltd 11 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.2000 11 Feb 2026 AVI Polymers Ltd 11 Feb 2026 Right Issue of Equity Shares 11 Feb 2026 Cummins India Ltd 11 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 20.0000 11 Feb 2026 Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries Ltd 11 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 4.5000 11 Feb 2026 Embassy Office Parks REIT 11 Feb 2026 Income Distribution RITES 11 Feb 2026 FDC Ltd 11 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 5.0000 11 Feb 2026 Hero MotoCorp Ltd 11 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 110.0000 11 Feb 2026 JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd 11 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 12.7000 11 Feb 2026 Page Industries Ltd 11 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 125.0000 11 Feb 2026 Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd 11 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000 11 Feb 2026 Stallion India Fluorochemicals Ltd 11 Feb 2026 Right Issue of Equity Shares 11 Feb 2026 Suryo Foods & Industries Ltd 11 Feb 2026 Right Issue of Equity Shares 11 Feb 2026 UNO Minda Ltd-$ 11 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.9000 11 Feb 2026

List of stocks that will trade ex-date today, i.e. on February 10

Meanwhile, there are stocks that will trade ex-date today. Among these are Apollo tyres, BMW Ventures, Capital Intra, CCL Products, Emami, Jubilant Ingrevia, NHPC, RITES, Transport Corporation of India, Tube Investments of India and others.

ALSO READ | MRF Dividend 2026: Tyre maker announces second interim dividend, check amount, record date and other details

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)