Hero MotoCorp to Rail Vikas Nigam: Last chance to buy these dividend stocks, check amount and record date

Indian equity markets ended the session on February 9, 2026, on a volatile but positive note. On Monday, Sensex closed higher by 485.35 points, or 0.58 per cent, at 84,065.75, while the Nifty gained 173.60 points, or 0.68 per cent, to settle at 25,867.30. Amid this, there is an opportunity for investors to earn additional returns on their investments, as shares of several companies are set to trade ex-dividend. Investors must note that in order to be eligible for the corporate actions, they must hold these shares on or before the ex-date. This means today is the last day for them to be eligible for the corporate action. Here we are going to tell you about shares that are set to trade ex-date soon.
List of stocks that will trade ex-date tomorrow, i.e. on February 11
Among the companies whose shares will trade ex-date today for dividends are Cummins India, Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries, Jockey manufacturer Page Industries, FDC Ltd, Hero MotoCorp, Rail Vikas Nigam, Uno Minda and others.
Apart from dividends, there are companies that will trade ex-date for rights issues of equity shares. The companies are AVI Polymers, Stallion India Fluorochemicals and Suryo Foods & Industries.
|Security Name
|Ex Date
|Purpose
|Record Date
|ASM Technologies Ltd
|11 Feb 2026
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 2.5000
|11 Feb 2026
|Austere Systems Ltd
|11 Feb 2026
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.2000
|11 Feb 2026
|AVI Polymers Ltd
|11 Feb 2026
|Right Issue of Equity Shares
|11 Feb 2026
|Cummins India Ltd
|11 Feb 2026
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 20.0000
|11 Feb 2026
|Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries Ltd
|11 Feb 2026
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 4.5000
|11 Feb 2026
|Embassy Office Parks REIT
|11 Feb 2026
|Income Distribution RITES
|11 Feb 2026
|FDC Ltd
|11 Feb 2026
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 5.0000
|11 Feb 2026
|Hero MotoCorp Ltd
|11 Feb 2026
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 110.0000
|11 Feb 2026
|JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd
|11 Feb 2026
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 12.7000
|11 Feb 2026
|Page Industries Ltd
|11 Feb 2026
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 125.0000
|11 Feb 2026
|Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
|11 Feb 2026
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000
|11 Feb 2026
|Stallion India Fluorochemicals Ltd
|11 Feb 2026
|Right Issue of Equity Shares
|11 Feb 2026
|Suryo Foods & Industries Ltd
|11 Feb 2026
|Right Issue of Equity Shares
|11 Feb 2026
|UNO Minda Ltd-$
|11 Feb 2026
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.9000
|11 Feb 2026
List of stocks that will trade ex-date today, i.e. on February 10
Meanwhile, there are stocks that will trade ex-date today. Among these are Apollo tyres, BMW Ventures, Capital Intra, CCL Products, Emami, Jubilant Ingrevia, NHPC, RITES, Transport Corporation of India, Tube Investments of India and others.
