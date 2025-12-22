Delhi to roll out Bharat Taxi from January 1, offering an alternative to Ola, Uber and Rapido Based on the driver-owned cooperative system, the Bharat Taxi app model is expected to be driver-friendly as well, offering them higher income and better working conditions.

Mumbai:

The residents of Delhi, the national capital, are set to receive India’s first indigenous taxi service, 'Bharat Taxi,' launched by the Centre on January 1. The upcoming service will serve as an alternative to the app-based cabs. As preparations for the taxi service have already been completed, it will act as an additional option to major app-based service providers like Ola, Uber, and Rapido. To be a zero-commission model, the app will be operated by Sahakar Taxi Cooperative Limited. Users will be able to hire cars, auto-rickshaws, and bikes through the service.

App available on Android, iOS

To ensure its comprehensive usage, the app will be supported by both Android and iOS. To be able to use this app, users will be required to register by giving their details, such as their mobile number and pick-up and drop-off locations. Later, they can choose a ride while having the option to track their journey in real time.

The app will feature multiple functionalities, which include user-friendly mobile booking, real-time vehicle tracking, transparent fare structure, a multilingual interface, and 24x7 customer support. Other notable security features to be integrated with the app include integration with Delhi Police and other agencies, the functionality to share ride details, and verified driver onboarding.

Price surge during peak hours

The app is being introduced amidst surging prices during peak hours. To address this outstanding issue, provisions have been made to address complaints raised on a daily basis. The issues that need redressal include drivers refusing rides as well as cancelling bookings sometimes.

Based on the driver-owned cooperative system, the Bharat Taxi app model is expected to be driver-friendly as well, offering them higher income and better working conditions. There will be a scope for drivers to receive up to 80 per cent of the fare directly. To facilitate this, a monthly credit system has been built. The Bharat Taxi app model is likely to relieve drivers from reliance on private companies, offering an independent and equitable alternative.

