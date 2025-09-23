Defence stock under Rs 400 gains post allotment of 21.07 lakh equity shares - Check details The company has informed exchanges that the securities allotment committee of its board of directors has approved the allotment of 21,07,194 equity shares following the conversion of warrants by its holders.

Shares of Apollo Micro Systems, a technology-driven firm in the aerospace, defence, and homeland security sectors, gained on Tuesday, September 23, 2025, even as benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty slipped in negative territory after rising in early trade amid fresh foreign fund outflow and concerns over the steep hike in US H-1B visa fees. The stock opened with a slight gain at Rs 332.35 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 332.30. It later jumped and touched the intraday high of Rs 337.40, representing a 1.53 per cent gain from the closing price of the previous trading session. In between, the stock touched an intraday low of Rs 320.25. Last seen, the stock was trading with a gain of 0.72 per cent at Rs 334.70. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 11,151.66 crore.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock began the session at Rs 332.95 against the previous close of Rs 332.05. It touched the intraday high of Rs 337.40 and an intraday low of Rs 320.50.

Technically, the stock trades higher than the 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages but lower than the 5-day moving average.

Allotment Of 21,07,194 Equity Shares

The company has informed exchanges that the securities allotment committee of its board of directors has approved the allotment of 21,07,194 equity shares following the conversion of warrants by its holders.

The company informed exchanges that it received Rs 18,01,65,087 crore as warrant exercise price, pursuant to the terms of issue of warrants. The allotment was approved on September 22, 2025, as per SEBI regulations. The new equity shares so allotted shall rank pari passu with the existing equity shares of the company.

Share Price History

In five years, the stock has delivered a multibagger return of 2815.43 per cent and 1952.79 per cent in three years. In two years and one year, it has gained 520 per cent and 209 per cent, respectively.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)