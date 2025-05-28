Defence Stock Under Rs 200 In Focus: Shares surge 18% post this order win update The defence company said that it has won an order for the development of an advanced avionics system intended for use in civil and military aircraft applications.

Shares of Hyderabad-based Apollo Micro Systems Ltd (AMSL) surged around 18 per cent today, i.e. on May 28, 2025, even as the broader market remains volatile. The counter opened at Rs 157.15 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 155.80. However, the counter surged 17.84 per cent to touch the intraday high of Rs 183.60. Last seen, the counter held firmly in green at Rs 180.40 with a gain of 15.79 per cent. The sharp surge comes as the company has informed exchanges about the new order win.

The counter has been gaining for the last three days and has risen 29.5 per cent in the period. While the overall defence sector is performing well, the stock has outperformed it by 12.83 per cent.

Development Of Avionic System

The defence company said that it has won an order for the development of an advanced avionics system intended for use in civil and military aircraft applications.

Avionic systems are electronic systems used in aircraft for communication, navigation, and control.

“Apollo Micro Systems Limited, in the ordinary course of its business, has received an export order valued at USD 13,366,500 (equivalent to approximately Rs 113.81 crores) for the development of an Avionic System,” the company said in a filing today.

Quarterly Results

Earlier, the company on Saturday reported an 8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit. According to an exchange filing, the company's net profit in the quarter under concern is Rs 14 crore. It had posted a net profit of Rs 12.9 crore in the same quarter a year ago. The surge in profit has been attributed to higher operational revenues.

AMSL's operational revenues increased by 19 per cent to Rs 161.7 crore from Rs 135.4 crore in Q4 FY24.

The company's EBITDA stood at Rs 132 crore, reflecting a 54 per cent increase YoY, with an EBITDA margin of 23.50 per cent.



The Hyderabad-based company offers technology-based solutions in sectors like infrastructure, transportation, aerospace and defence, among others.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)