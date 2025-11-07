Defence stock rises after order win worth Rs 340 million from DRDO, PSU and others - Check details Apollo Micro Systems recently reported its highest quarterly revenue to date for the period ended September 30, 2025.

Mumbai:

Shares of Apollo Micro Systems, a technology-driven firm in the aerospace, defence, and homeland security sectors, gained on Thursday as the company has announced receipt of order from Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and others. According to the information shared, the total value of the order received by the company is worth Rs 340.96 million or Rs 34 crore. The stock of the company gained post this update.

Share Price Today

The counter started the trading session in the red at Rs 265.20 against the previous close of Rs 266.45 on the BSE. However, it rebounded to touch the high of Rs 273.35. In between, the scrip hit a low of Rs 257.30. Last seen, the scrip was trading at Rs 266.50 and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 8,888.64 crore.

The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 354.65 and the 52-week low is Rs 90.40.

"...has received orders worth INR 110.16 Million from DRDO, INR 225.71 Million from Defense Public Sector undertaking and INR 5.08 Million from Private Companies...The total orders received by the Company amounts to INR 340.96 Million," the company said in an exchange filing.

Apollo Micro Systems Quarterly Results

The company recently reported its highest-ever revenue in the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The company reported a 91 per cent year-on-year (YoY) surge in its net profit to Rs 30.03 crore in the quarter under review, compared to Rs 15.7 crore in the same period last year. Profit after tax (PAT) margin expanded by 350 basis points year-on-year, reaching 13.3 per cent in Q2 FY26, as against 9.8 per cent in Q2 FY25. The company's EBITDA grew by 80 per cent to Rs 59.19 crore, compared to Rs 32.89 crore in Q2 FY25.

According to the company, it is expecting the revenue to grow at a CAGR of 45 per cent to 50 per cent over the next two years — driven solely by the core business, excluding any contribution from the recent acquisition.

ALSO READ | From IRCTC to NTPC, these PSU companies to pay dividends soon, check record date, other details

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)