Defence stock in action as company shares details on order win from DRDO, PSUs - Check details On an annual basis, the stock has gained over 177 per cent in the last year, over 1183 per cent in the last three years, and over 2553 per cent in the last five years.

Mumbai:

Shares of Aerospace and defence sector company Apollo Micro Systems Ltd gained on Wednesday as the company has issued a business update in its latest exchange filing. The stock gained after two days of consecutive falls post this update and started the trading session in the green at Rs 277.10 against the previous close of Rs 276.30 on the BSE. Amid firm buying, the stock touched the intraday high of Rs 287 on the BSE. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock started the session at Rs 277.50 and touched the intraday high of Rs 286.90 and intraday low of Rs 276.10. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 9,539.03 crore.

"...in the ordinary course of its business, has received cumulative orders worth INR 184.33 Millions from DRDO, Defense Public Sector undertakings and Private Companies," the filing reads.

Earlier, the company announced that it had been declared the lowest bidder for the order, totalling Rs 39.27 crore.

This defence stock has delivered a multibagger return of 130 per cent, doubling investors' money in just six months. The stock fell 6 per cent in the last week and 15 per cent in the last month. However, it has gained over 56 per cent in the last three months.

On an annual basis, the stock has gained over 177 per cent in the last year, over 1183 per cent in the last three years, and over 2553 per cent in the last five years.

The company recently announced the completion of its preferential allotment of equity shares and convertible warrants, raising a total of over Rs 416 crore.

The allotments were made to the promoter group, Non-Executive Director Aditya Kumar Halwasiya and LIC Mutual Fund.

Earlier, it signed an agreement with state-owned Munitions India to develop defence systems in the domestic and international markets jointly.

AMSL offers technology-based solutions in sectors such as infrastructure, transportation, aerospace and defence, among others.

With PTI inputs

ALSO READ | Orkla India IPO GMP: Public issue of MTR owner open for subscription - Check important details here

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)