Days after order win from Indian Railways, this stock under Rs 100 surges 15%

Shares of MIC Electronics Limited (MICEL) surged over 15 per cent on Friday, i.e. on June 6, 2025. The counter started today's session in the red with a mild cut at Rs 58.24 against the previous close of Rs 58.61 on the BSE. However, the counter rebounded amid the surge in the stock market and touched the intraday high of Rs 67.60, a surge of 15.34 from the previous close. Last seen, the scrip held firmly in green at Rs 66.79 as benchmark indices BSE and NSE trade almost 1 per cent higher after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) decides to cut repo rate by 50 basis points to 5.50 per cent.

Share Price History

The counter has given a multibagger return of 8,568 per cent in five years and 308 per cent in three years. However, it has corrected over 25 per cent in the last six months.

MIC Electronics Order Win

According to the information shared, the Hyderabad-headquartered company has received an order from Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction of the East Central Railway zone.

"The order includes facilities like an electronic coach indication board (CIB) on platform number 7, a fare display board for the passenger reservation centre (UTS/PRS), and a video wall," the company said in an exchange filing.

The total cost of the work is Rs 1.11 crore, and the order needs to be executed within 6 months from the date the letter of acceptance (LoA) is issued. In addition, the company has received another order of Rs 60 lakh to supply emergency lighting units (ELU) for the railways.

Quarterly Results

The company recently declared its financial results for the January-March quarter of FY25. The company's tet profit declined 92.80 per cent to Rs 3.57 crore in the quarter under concern as against Rs 49.59 crore during the same quarter a year ago. Sales rose 95.34 per cent to Rs 44.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 22.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

