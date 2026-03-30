Rs 8 Dividend: PSU stock to trade ex-date for interim dividend soon, check payment date and other details

Mumbai:

Indian equity markets remained volatile and under pressure throughout the week, with Nifty50 settling at 22,819, down 294.90 points (1.28 per cent). Stock markets are set to begin the week on a weak footing, as sentiment remains fragile amid persistent geopolitical tensions, elevated crude oil prices, and sustained foreign outflows. Moreover, volatility remains elevated, with India VIX holding near 26.8. Amid this volatility, there is an opportunity for investors seeking additional profit, as a stock will soon trade ex-date for an interim dividend. The public sector company has also fixed a record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for this corporate action. However, investors must buy the stock before the ex-date, which is generally 1-2 days before the record date, to be eligible for a corporate action. While the ex-date is the date on which the stock traded without dividend rights, the record date is the date on which the company checks its records for stockholders.



Chennai Petroleum Corporation Dividend Amount

According to the information shared with the exchanges, the board of directors of the company has declared an interim dividend of Rs 8 per equity share of face value of Rs 10 each for the financial year 2025-26.

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Dividend Ex-Date, Record Date

Chennai Petroleum Corporation, formerly known as Madras Refineries Limited (MRL), is a subsidiary of Indian Oil Corporation Limited. It has fixed April 2, 2026, as the record date and ex-date in order to determine the eligibility of shareholders for this corporate action.

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Dividend Payment Date

The company, in an exchange filing, said that the interim dividend will be paid to the eligible shareholders on or before April 25, 2026.

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Share Price

Meanwhile, the stock ended the last trading session in the red at Rs 958.35, down by 4.47 per cent against the previous close of Rs 1,003.20 on the BSE. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 14,270.92 crore.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)