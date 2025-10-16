Live IPO Listings Today: Shares of Canara Robeco AMC, Rubicon Research to debut on bourses Canara Robeco AMC, Rubicon Research IPO Listing LIVE: The initial public offer of pharmaceutical company Rubicon Research received good response from investors and garnered 103.90 times subscription on the closing day of bidding on Monday.

Mumbai:

Canara Robeco AMC, Rubicon Research IPO Listing LIVE: Shares of Rubicon Research and Canara Robeco Asset Management Company will debut on bourses on Thursday, October 16, 2025. The shares of these companies will list on both the BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE). Ahead of the IPO, Rubicon Research had mobilised Rs 619 crore from anchor investors. On the other hand, Canara Robeco Asset Management Company managed to mobilise Rs 398 crore from anchor investors.

Canara Robeco AMC, Rubicon Research IPO Listing LIVE Updates: