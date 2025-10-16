Advertisement
  IPO Listings Today: Shares of Canara Robeco AMC, Rubicon Research to debut on bourses

  Live IPO Listings Today: Shares of Canara Robeco AMC, Rubicon Research to debut on bourses

Canara Robeco AMC, Rubicon Research IPO Listing LIVE: The initial public offer of pharmaceutical company Rubicon Research received good response from investors and garnered 103.90 times subscription on the closing day of bidding on Monday.

Edited By: Raghwendra Shukla
Canara Robeco AMC, Rubicon Research IPO Listing LIVE: Shares of Rubicon Research and Canara Robeco Asset Management Company will debut on bourses on Thursday, October 16, 2025. The shares of these companies will list on both the BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE). Ahead of the IPO, Rubicon Research had mobilised Rs 619 crore from anchor investors. On the other hand, Canara Robeco Asset Management Company managed to mobilise Rs 398 crore from anchor investors.

  9:38 AM (IST)Oct 16, 2025
    Canara Robeco AMC subscription status

    The initial public offer of Canara Robeco Asset Management Company Ltd received 9.74 times subscription on the final day of bidding on Monday. 

  9:27 AM (IST)Oct 16, 2025
    Rubicon Research IPO GMP Today

    Rubicon Research IPO GMP today is Rs 151. This indicates Rubicon Research's share of the company may list at Rs 636 apiece, which is 31.13 per cent higher than the IPO price of Rs 485.

     

  9:25 AM (IST)Oct 16, 2025
    Canara Robeco AMC GMP Today

    Canara Robeco IPO GMP today is Rs 22 per share. This indicates that in the grey market, Canara Robeco shares are expected to list at Rs 288 apiece. 

