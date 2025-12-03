CAMS stock split: Shares to soon trade ex-date for 5:1 stock split, check full details here The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 45.82. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

Mumbai:

Shares of Computer Age Management Services (CAMS), which acts as a registrar and transfer agent for mutual funds, will be in focus for the next few days as the company has fixed December 5, 2025, as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the 5:1 stock split. CAMS has announced a stock split, dividing its shares in a 1:5 ratio. Under this, the company will divide its shares with a face value of Rs 10 each into 5 shares with a face value of Rs 2 each. This means each share will be divided into five smaller shares.

CAMS share price

The stock started today's session in the green at Rs 3,850.85 against the previous close of Rs 3,846.40 on the BSE. The scrip gained further to touch the high of Rs 3,900.45, representing a gain of 1.40 per cent from the last closing. The stock ended the trading session at Rs 3,861.80 with a gain of 0.40 per cent. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 19,127.54. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the scrip began the trading session at Rs 3,855 and touched a high of Rs 3,899 and an intraday low of Rs 3,810.

Technically, the stock traded higher than the 200-day moving averages but lower than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day and 100-day moving averages.

The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 45.82. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

CAMS share price history

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has delivered a 167.20 per cent return in five years and a 69.61 per cent return in three years. However, it has corrected 24.59 per cent in one year. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the scrip has corrected 24.39 per cent as against the return of 5.27 per cent by the benchmark index. Similarly, it has dipped 7.90 per cent in six months.

