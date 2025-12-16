BSE smallcap stock gains for sixth consecutive day, even as market remains volatile: Check share price According to BSE Analytics, the company's stock has gained more than 6 per cent in one week and corrected more than 4 per cent in the past month.

Despite benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty facing selling pressure on Tuesday, December 16, 2025, smallcap electric vehicle (EV) company Mercury Ev-Tech is on investors' radar. While the Sensex and Nifty saw sharp declines, the counter, priced under Rs 50, rose more than 4 per cent in intraday trading. The counter started the trading session in the green at Rs 39.27 against the previous close of Rs 38.79 on the BSE. It gained further to touch the high of Rs 40.45, representing a gain of 4.27 per cent from the last closing price. Last seen, the scrip was trading at Rs 39.75 with a gain of 2.47 per cent at Rs 39.75. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 755.14 crore.

However, the stock is still far away from the stock's 52-week high of Rs 99.26, set in January 2025. The 52-week low of the stock is Rs 36.

39th Annual General Meeting

Meanwhile, the company's 39th Annual General Meeting was held on December 15, 2025. The meeting approved the audited results for FY25. Shareholders also approved the reappointment of Director Darshankumar Shah and the appointment of Riya Sharma as a non-executive independent director.

According to the filing, the company has performed strongly on the financial front. Net sales increased 51 per cent to Rs 34.01 crore in Q2FY26, while profit increased 35 per cent to Rs 1.72 crore. In the September quarter, profit also increased 15.7 per cent year-on-year, and revenue jumped more than 75 per cent.

Share price history

According to BSE Analytics, the company's stock has gained more than 6 per cent in one week and corrected more than 4 per cent in the past month. The stock has fallen 55 per cent in one year. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the counter has corrected 57.95 per cent as against the positive return of 7.95 per cent by the benchmark index. However, it has gained over 265 per cent in the last 3 years and 6,060 per cent in the last 5 years.

