BSE smallcap stock gains after being empanelled as official BSNL partner for 5G FWA: Details Under this empanelment, the company will provide Internet Leased Line (ILL) services in Maharashtra and Goa circles, further strengthening the company's presence in Western India.

Mumbai:

Shares of BSE smallcap IT company Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd are in action today, i.e. on December 17, 2025, as the company has been empanelled as an official BSNL partner for 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) for Maharashtra and the GOA circle. The stock started the trading session in the red at Rs 24 against the previous close of Rs 24.32 on the BSE. Amid firm buying, the stock gained and touched a high of Rs 25.24, a gain of 3.78 per cent from the last closing price. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 24.61 and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 1,073.69 crore.

Empanelled as official partner for BSNL

In its latest exchange filing, the company said that it has been empanelled as the official partner for Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL)'s 5G Fixed Wireless Access (5G FWA) services.

Under this empanelment, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd (BCSSL) will provide Internet Leased Line (ILL) services in Maharashtra and Goa circles, further strengthening the company's presence in Western India.

The company stated that through this partnership, it will deploy 5G FWA solutions for enterprise and institutional customers. BCSSL will also offer its leading digital products such as Access Genie (a secure authentication and network control platform), BluHealth (a digital health ecosystem with telemedicine, remote monitoring, and secure patient data management), and Cyber ​​Security SoHo EDR (an advanced cybersecurity solution for small offices and home offices).

