BSE SmallCap stock announces dividend, shares surge nearly 4% - Check details The company had fixed September 22, 2025 as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for this corporate action.

Mumbai:

Shares of infra-to-energy player Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd gained on Wednesday, October 1, 2025, as the company announced a 20 per cent final dividend. The stock opened in green at Rs 38.60 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 38.02. It continued the upward trend and hit a high of Rs 39.50, a gain of 3.89 per cent. The action in stock occurs after eight consecutive days of decline. Last seen, the scrip was trading at Rs 39.20 with a gain of 3.10 per cent. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 877.79.

The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 61.20, and the 52-week low is Rs 32. Technically, the stock trades lower than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 29.59. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

Dividend Amount

The company has announced a final dividend of Rs 0.20 per equity share having a face value of Re 1, which is 20 per cent. The company had fixed September 22, 2025, as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for this corporate action.

“We wish to inform you that the final dividend of Re. 0.20/- per equity share having face value of Rs. 1/- i.e. (20%), recommended by Board of Directors of the company at their meeting held on May 30, 2025 has been declared by the shareholders at Annual General Meeting (AGM) of held on September 29, 2025. The dividend shall be paid to shareholders within the time prescribed under Companies Act, 2013,” the company said in an exchange filing on September 30.

Share Price History

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has delivered a multibagger return of 21677 per cent in five years. While it has gained 508 per cent in three years, the stock has delivered a return of 215 per cent in two years. However, it has corrected 32 per cent in one year as compared to a dip of 4.06 per cent in the benchmark index.