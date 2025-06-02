Salasar Techno Engineering shares in focus today, here's why The company, which caters to the telecom, energy, and railways sectors, posted a 28 per cent rise in consolidated net profit in the December quarter.

Mumbai:

Shares of steel structure maker Salasar Techno Engineering will be in focus when the trading session begins on Monday, June 2, 2025, as the company has reported strong growth in consolidated net profit in the January-March quarter of the financial year 2025. The BSE smallcap company, which is engaged in engineering and infrastructure activities, has reported a 30 per cent growth in consolidated net profit. The company's net profit surged to Rs 19.31 crore in the quarter under consideration, as opposed to the net profit of Rs 15.21 crore in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal year, the company said in an exchange filing. The company said that the surge in profit was driven by higher revenues.

Total Income in Q4 FY25

The company's total income increased to Rs 472.68 crore from Rs 358.42 crore in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal year, a 32 per cent surge.

The company, which caters to the telecom, energy, and railways sectors, posted a 28 per cent rise in consolidated net profit in the December quarter.

Acquisition of EMC for Rs 178 crore

Earlier, the company paid Rs 168 crore as a balance payment to complete the acquisition of EMC Ltd through an insolvency process. The company said the total cost of the engineering, procurement and manufacturing (EPC) firm is Rs 178 crore.

"Salasar successfully concludes the payment of Rs 168 crore for the acquisition of EMC Ltd. In March, Salasar bought EMC through an e-auction facilitated by the liquidator.

The acquisition is valued at Rs 178 crore," STEL had said.

Regarding the acquisition's objective, STEL said the integration of EMC Ltd. will strengthen its market position as a leading engineering and infrastructure company.

STEL Share Price History

The counter had closed at Rs 8.98 in the last trading session. According to BSE Analytics, the stock has given a multibagger return of 825 per cent in 5 years. However, it has corrected 56 per cent in one year.

