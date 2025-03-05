NSE changes expiry day of weekly derivatives contracts, BSE shares nosedive 9 per cent The fall in the shares of BSE Limited came despite the indices trading in green during the opening session on Wednesday.

BSE Share Price: Shares of BSE Limited nosedived on Wednesday, a day after the National Stock Exchange (NSE) changed the day of the expiry of its weekly and monthly contracts. The counter opened in red at Rs 4,300 against the previous close of Rs 4,453.65 on the NSE. It dipped further to touch the intraday low of Rs 4,035.10 - a fall of 9.39 per cent from the last trading price of the previous session.

Last seen, the counter was trading in red at Rs 4,217 with a fall of 5.31 per cent. The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 6,133.40 and the 52-week low is Rs 1,941.05.

The fall in the shares of BSE Limited came despite the indices trading in green during the opening session on Wednesday. At the time of writing the news, the Sensex was up by 606 per cent.

NSE changes expiry day of weekly derivatives

The NSE has stated that all Nifty index weekly derivatives contracts will expire on Monday instead of Thursday. The changes will in effect from April 4.

In a circular, NSE said that the expiry day for Nifty weekly Futures & Options (F&O) contracts will change from Thursday to Monday of the expiry week, while Nifty monthly, quarterly, and half-yearly contracts expiry will shift from the last Thursday of the month to the last Monday of the expiry month.

Additionally, the exchange also shifted F&O expiry for Bank Nifty, FinNifty, Nifty Midcap Select and Nifty Next50 to the last Monday of the expiry month from April 4.

"The circular shall come into effect from April 4, 2025 i.e.Expiry day for all existing contracts will be revised to 'New Expiry Day' on April 3, 2025 (EOD)," the exchange said in a circular.

Derivative in financial markets typically refers to a forward, future, option or any other hybrid contract of pre-determined fixed duration, linked for the purpose of contract fulfilment to the value of a specified real or financial asset or to an index of securities.