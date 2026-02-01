BSE-listed stock under Rs 50 to be in focus post this update on PPP model The positive closing comes despite benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty tumbling on Friday, snapping a three-day rally, dragged by metal, IT stocks and caution ahead of the Budget presentation on February 1.

Mumbai:

Shares of Hyderabad-headquartered Blue Cloud Softech, listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), are in focus as the company has shared details about the deployment of its AccessGenie AIoT Video Analytics Platform. This initiative, operating under a Public Private Partnership (PPP) model, marks a significant step in integrating artificial intelligence into public healthcare infrastructure to improve patient safety and operational efficiency.

52-week high and low

In the last trading session, the stock closed in green at Rs 19.58, with a gain of Rs 1.73 or 9.69 per cent from a previous close of Rs 17.85. During the day, the stock touched an intraday high of Rs 21 and a low of Rs 17.25. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 1,474.53 crore. During the day, the stock outperformed the sector by 10.54 per cent and traded in a wide range of Rs 3.75. Technically, it traded higher than the 5-day moving averages but lower than the 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)

The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 42.50, hit on February 6, 2025, and a 52-week low of Rs 14.95.

Fresh foreign fund outflows and weakness in the rupee also added to the bearish trend in the equity markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 296.59 points or 0.36 per cent to settle at 82,269.78. During the day, it tumbled 625.34 points or 0.75 per cent to 81,941.03.

Shares price history

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has yielded a positive return of 299.59 per cent in five years and 189.64 per cent in three years. However, it has corrected 36.22 per cent in two years and 48.32 per cent in one year. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, it has corrected 7.60 per cent as against the dip of 3.43 per cent in the benchmark index.