From credit cards to gold and silver loans: 7 money habits for better financial planning in 2026

For years, many Indian families followed a familiar money script. Save regularly. Avoid too much risk. Buy insurance mostly for tax benefits. Take loans when needed and hope things stay manageable. For a long time, that approach worked. According to Ashish Anand, Partner, Fortuna Asset Managers, rules around money have shifted in 2026. Credit is being tracked more closely. Healthcare & living costs are rising faster than incomes. Markets feel louder, advice feels conflicting, and small mistakes now show up much sooner than they used to.

"What this means is simple. Financial comfort today isn’t about doing more. It’s about doing a few things differently — and doing them consistently," said Anand.

Here are eight money habits Indian households are slowly being forced to rethink.

1.⁠ ⁠Your credit card is watching you

A credit card today quietly records your financial behaviour. With more frequent reporting to credit bureaus, how you use credit now matters almost in real time. Cards work best for convenience - booking travel, handling medical bills, or managing everyday payments. Problems usually start when they become a way to stretch income. Keeping usage low and repayments clean protects something many people underestimate until it’s damaged: trust.

2.⁠ ⁠Savings should happen before life gets in the way

Most people don’t fail to save because they don’t care. They fail because saving is left for the end of the month. Automating investments changes that. When SIPs run automatically at the beginning of the month, saving stops competing with expenses. Over time, this boring consistency often delivers better results than chasing perfect timing.

3.⁠ ⁠Health insurance is no longer about “Just Enough”

Medical costs in India have been climbing quietly but steadily. Many families only realise how fast when a serious hospital bill arrives. A basic health policy that once felt comfortable can fall short very quickly. Adding a super top-up policy isn’t about optimisation or returns. It’s about ensuring one health event doesn’t undo years of financial discipline.

4.⁠ ⁠Rolling debt usually means something is off

Using one loan to repay another can feel like progress, but it often hides a deeper imbalance. Whether it’s a personal loan, clearing a credit card, or repeated refinancing, rolling debt tends to increase stress, not reduce it. In many cases, slowing down spending helps more than finding another source of credit.

5.⁠ ⁠Not every trend is meant for you

Every few years, certain investments dominate conversations. In 2026, that noise is constant. But portfolios work best when they reflect personal comfort with risk, not market excitement. What makes sense early in a career may be completely wrong later in life. Matching investments to where you are in life matters far more than keeping up with what everyone else is buying.

6.⁠ ⁠A home should support life, not limit it

Banks may approve large home loans, but approvals don’t always reflect daily reality. When EMIs start controlling decisions or delaying other goals, the cost goes beyond money. Keeping housing payments within comfortable limits allows a home to remain a place of stability rather than financial pressure.

7.⁠ ⁠Gold can help without being sold

Many families hold gold for safety, but rarely think about how it can help during temporary cash shortages. Gold and silver loans can sometimes offer cheaper, short-term liquidity compared to unsecured loans. Used carefully, they can provide flexibility without forcing long-term decisions during short-term stress.

This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.