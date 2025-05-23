Borana Weaves IPO allotment status: Step-by-step guide to check it online on using PAN Borana Weaves IPO allotment status: According to NSE data, the initial share sale received bids for 54,88,84,443 shares against 36,89,457 shares on offer. The Rs 144.89 crore IPO has a price range of Rs 205-216.

Borana Weaves IPO allotment status: The initial public offering (IPO) of Borana Weaves received a good response from investors and got subscribed a huge 148.77 times on the closing day of the bidding process. According to NSE data, the initial share sale received bids for 54,88,84,443 shares against 36,89,457 shares on offer. The Rs 144.89 crore IPO has a price range of Rs 205-216.

Borana Weaves IPO allotment status on BSE: Step-by-step guide

Step 1: Visit the official website of the BSE or click on the direct link - bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.

Step 2: Select 'Equity' under 'Issue Type'

Step 3: Select 'Issue Name' (Borana Weaves IPO in this case.)

Step 4: Provide all details like the application number or PAN to proceed further.

Step 5: Click 'submit'.

The status of your Borana Weaves IPO allotment will appear on the screen.

Borana Weaves IPO allotment status on Kfin Technologies

Kfin Technologies is the official registrar of the mainboard issue.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Kfin Technologies or click on this - https://kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus/.

Step 2: Select Borana Weaves IPO from the drop-down.

Step 3: You will have to provide details like PAN or application no.

Step 4: Click on the 'Search' option.

The status of the Borana Weaves IPO application will appear on the screen.

Borana Weaves IPO: Listing Date

The shares of Borana Weaves will be listed on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the expected date is May 27, 2025.

Borana Weaves IPO: What Does The Company Do?

Borana Weaves was incorporated in 2020 and is engaged in the production of unbleached synthetic grey fabric. This fabric serves as a fundamental material for further processing, such as dyeing and printing, in various industries, including fashion, traditional textiles, home decor, and interior design.

Borana Weaves IPO GMP

The Borana Weaves IPO GMP today is Rs 40 per share, according to invostorgain. This indicates that in the grey market, Borana Weaves shares are trading higher by Rs 40 than their issue price.