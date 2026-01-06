Stock split: A-1 Ltd shares to trade ex-date for 10:1 sub-division soon, check share price and other details Stock split, bonus issue: Shares of A-1 Ltd., a company involved in the industrial acids and chemicals business, had ended the last trading session in the red with a fall of nearly 5 per cent.

Mumbai:

Shares of A-1 Ltd., a company involved in the industrial acids and chemicals business, will be in focus soon as they will trade ex-date for a 10:1 stock split. This is the first stock split by the company. A stock split is a corporate action wherein a company divides its existing shares into multiple new shares. It must be noted that this does not alter the company's overall market capitalisation but impacts the share price and makes a stock more affordable. The company had fixed January 8, 2026, as the record date for this corporate action. This is also the ex-date. This means that investors holding the company's shares as of the record date will be eligible for the corporate action.

A-1 Ltd share price

Meanwhile, the stock ended the last trading session in the red with a fall of nearly 5 per cent. The counter had started the trading session in the red at Rs 413.35 against the previous close of Rs 435.10 on the BSE. This was also the stock lower circuit.