Bharat Coking Coal IPO allotment expected today: Easy steps to check status, latest GMP and other details

Mumbai:

The initial public offering of Bharat Coking Coal Ltd has made history, achieving a massive 146.81 times subscription on the final day of bidding on Tuesday. According to data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the Rs 1,071-crore IPO received bids for 50,93,44,51,200 shares against 34,69,46,500 shares on offer. The portion meant for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) attracted a whopping 310.81 times subscription. The non-institutional investor quota attracted 258.04 times the subscription, and the retail individual investor (RII) quota received 49.26 times the subscription.

As the subscription window is now closed, investors are eagerly waiting for allotment status, which is expected to be finalised today. The allotment status can be checked on the NSE and on KFin Technologies Limited.

Bharat Coking Coal IPO allotment status on BSE: Step-by-step guide

Step 1: Visit the official website of the BSE or click on the direct link - bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.

Step 2: Select 'Equity' under 'Issue Type'

Step 3: Select 'Issue Name' (Bharat Coking Coal IPO in this case).

Step 4: Provide all details, like the application number or PAN, to proceed further.

Step 5: Click 'submit'.

The status of your Bharat Coking Coal IPO allotment will appear on the screen.

Bharat Coking Coal IPO Allotment Status on KFin Technologies Limited

Step 1: Visit the official website of the registrar — https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/.

Step 2: Select 'Bharat Coking Coal' in the company dropdown menu.

Step 3: Bidders then have to provide details like PAN, application number, or account details

Step 4: Click on the 'Search' option

The status of your Bharat Coking Coal IPO application will appear on the screen.

BCCL IPO GMP Today

According to Investorgain, Bharat Coking Coal's unlisted shares are trading at a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 13.4. Considering the upper price band of Rs 23, the company's shares are expected to list at around Rs 36.4, reflecting a grey market premium of 58.26 per cent.

Bharat Coking Coal IPO listing date

The share of Bharat Coking Coal will list on both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE with the expected listing date of January 16, 2026.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)