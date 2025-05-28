Belrise Industries Share Price: Stock lists at 11% premium over IPO price Belrise Industries Share Price: The shares of the automotive components maker listed at Rs 100 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), a premium of 11.11 per cent over the issue price of Rs 90 apiece.

Mumbai:

Belrise Industries Share Price: Shares of Belrise Industries made a positive debut on domestic bourses on Wednesday, i.e. on May 28, 2025. The positive debut comes amid a weak broader market as benchmark indices extend losses for the second consecutive day. The shares of the automotive components maker listed at Rs 100 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). This is a premium of 11.11 per cent over the issue price of Rs 90 apiece. The stock kicked off trading on the BSE with a gain of 9.44 per cent at Rs 98.50.

Good Response From Investors

The Rs 2,150-crore initial public offer had received decent response from the investors and was subscribed 41.30 times on the closing day of the bidding process. According to data available with the NSE, the IPO received bids for 7,31,30,36,542 shares against 17,70,58,824 shares on offer.

The category for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) received 108.35 times subscription while the quota for non-institutional investors got subscribed 38.33 times. The portion for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) fetched 4.27 times the subscription.

The company is into automotive components manufacturing. It provides a diverse range of safety-critical systems and other engineering solutions for two-wheelers, three-wheelers, four-wheelers, commercial vehicles and agri-vehicles.

Working With Major OEMs

The company has been working with some of the major multinational OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) such as Bajaj Auto, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, Hero MotoCorp, Jaguar Land Rover and Royal Enfield Motors.

Stock Market Today

Meanwhile, equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty dropped in early trade, dragged by ITC amid stake sale reports.

The 30-share BSE benchmark gauge Sensex declined 200.32 points to 81,351.31 in early trade. The NSE Nifty dipped 61.2 points to 24,765.

From the Sensex firms, ITC, IndusInd Bank, Nestle, Titan, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Reliance Industries and Maruti were among the laggards.