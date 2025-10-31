Bandhan Bank Share Price: Stock falls nearly 6% as Q2 profit slides to Rs 112 crore - Details Bandhan Bank Share Price, Bandhan Bank Q2 Results: The bank's operating profit also decreased to Rs 1,310 crore in the second quarter of FY26.

Mumbai:

Shares of Bandhan Bank fell nearly 6 per cent on Friday, October 31, 2025, as the private lender's net profit decreased to Rs 112 crore in the second quarter of the financial year 2025-26. The stock opened with a gap down, losing 4.37 per cent at Rs 163.05 compared to its previous close of Rs 170.50 on the BSE. The stock dipped further amid profit booking to touch the intraday low of Rs 160.40, representing a loss of 5.92 per cent. Last seen, the scrip was trading at Rs 161.60 and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 26,001.08 crore.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock started today's session at Rs 164.10 against the previous close of Rs 170.58. It later touched an intraday low of Rs 160.31.

The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 192.48, hit on June 30, 2025, and the 52-week low is Rs 128.16.

The scrip has been losing for the last three days and has fallen 7.57 per cent in the period. Technically, the stock trades higher than the 200-day moving averages but lower than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day and 100-day moving averages.

Bandhan Bank Share Price History

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has corrected by 44 per cent over the past five years and 32.41 per cent over the past three years. On a year-to-date basis, the stock has gained 0.78 per cent as compared to 7.22 per cent return by the benchmark index.

Bandhan Bank Q2 Results

Post tax profit of Bandhan Bank has decreased to Rs 112 crore during the second quarter of the current financial as compared to Rs 937 crore in the similar previous period.

Operating profit of the bank also decreased to Rs 1310 crore in the current second quarter, as against Rs 1855 crore in the similar previous quarter.

MD&CEO of Bandhan Bank Partha Pratim Sengupta told reporters here that the second quarter results were transitional and the lender's profitability will improve in the coming months.

