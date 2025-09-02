Bajaj Finance Share Price: Stock continues upward trend for fourth consecutive day - Details here Bajaj Finance Share Price: Technically, the scrip trades higher than the 5-day, 20-day and 200-day moving averages but lower than the 50-day and 100-day moving averages.

Shares of non-banking financial company (NBFC) Bajaj Finance continued an upward trend for the fourth consecutive session on Tuesday, September 2, 2025, as the benchmark indices gained in the opening session. The counter started the trading session at Rs 897 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 889.05, representing a gain of 0.89 per cent from the closing price of the last trading session. The stock continued to rise, reaching a high of Rs 898.50. Last seen, the stock held firmly in green at Rs 897.95 with a gain of Rs 8.90 or 1 per cent. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock started the trading session at Rs 895, up by Rs 5.65 from the previous close of Rs 889.35. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 5,58,592 crore.

The stock has been gaining for the last four days, rising 1.87 per cent during that period. Technically, the scrip trades higher than the 5-day, 20-day and 200-day moving averages but lower than the 50-day and 100-day moving averages.

Bajaj Finance Share Price History

The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 978.59 and was hit on June 9, 2025. The 52-week low is Rs 645.31.

According to BSE Analytics, the scrip has delivered a multibagger return of 1,685 per cent in 10 years and 144 per cent in five years. It has gained 20.71 per cent in one year, compared to a 2.23 per cent correction in the benchmark index.

Share Market Today

Benchmark indices rallied in early trade today, extending the gains from the previous session, as investors' sentiment remained buoyant amid strong macroeconomic data.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 207.45 points to 80,571.94 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty advanced 60.8 points to 24,685.85. From the Sensex firms, Reliance Industries, Eternal, NTPC, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance and Hindustan Unilever were among the major gainers.