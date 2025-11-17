Auto stock in focus as company acquires land near Jewar Airport in Uttar Pradesh, check details According to the filing, this land acquisition forms a large, contiguous land parcel that is part of the company's long-term capacity expansion and infrastructure development strategy.

Shares of Uttar Pradesh-based Pavna Industries are in focus as the company has informed exchanges that it has acquired 4.33 acres of land near Jewar Airport in Uttar Pradesh. This acquisition is part of the company's previous land acquisition process, which included the acquisition of 1.89 and 4.96 acres in August 2025 and 4.64 acres in July 2025. According to the filing, this land acquisition forms a large, contiguous land parcel that is part of the company's long-term capacity expansion and infrastructure development strategy.

"This new land acquisition further strengthens our strategic growth in the Jewar region. By continuously adding land, we are building a manufacturing ecosystem that is future-ready and innovation-driven," said Swapnil Jain, Managing Director of the company.

Quarterly Results

The company recently reported a 53.65 per cent decline in net profit to Rs 1.27 crore in the September quarter, compared to Rs 2.74 crore in the September 2024 quarter of the previous year. Sales also declined by 11.44 per cent to Rs 74.15 crore, compared to Rs 83.73 crore in the previous year.

Declines were also observed at the operating level. The company's OPM (Operating Profit Margin) declined from 12.62 per cent to 9.40 per cent. PBDT fell by 20 per cent from Rs 7.99 crore to Rs 6.39 crore. PBT also fell by 39 per cent from Rs 4.67 crore to Rs 2.87 crore.

Share Price Today

The counter started the trading session in the red at Rs 35 against the previous close of Rs 36.24 on the BSE. During the day, it touched the high of Rs 36.13 ana a low of Rs 24.90. Last seen, the market cap of the company stood at Rs 489.19 crore.

