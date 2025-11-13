Asian Paints Share Price: Stock gains over 4% post quarterly results - Check net profit and other details Asian Paints Share Price: The company reported an increase of 46.8 per cent in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,018.23 crore in the September quarter of FY26.

Shares of Asian Paints on Thursday surged over 4 per cent after the company announced its financial results for the second quarter of the FY26. The counter started the trading session in the green at Rs 2,836.30 against the previous close of Rs 2,773.40 on the BSE. Amid a spurt in trading volume, the counter gained further to touch the intraday high of Rs 2,898.20, representing a gain of 4.49 per cent from the previous close. Last seen, the counter was trading at Rs 2,865.70 with a gain of 3.33 per cent. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 2,74,810.17 crore.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock opened at Rs 2,858.90 against the previous close of Rs 2,769.80.

Quarterly Results

Asian Paints has reported an increase of 46.8 per cent in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,018.23 crore in the September quarter of FY26. The company had logged a net profit of Rs 693.66 crore during the July-September period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing by Asian Paints.

Its revenue from sales was up 6.38 per cent to Rs 8,513.70 crore in the September quarter of FY26 against Rs 8,003.02 crore recorded in the corresponding period a year ago.

Asian Paints' total expenses were at Rs 7,376.

69 crore in the September quarter, up 4 per cent year on year.

The company's decorative business registered a volume growth of 10.9 per cent with a revenue growth of 6 per cent in the second quarter.

This was led by factors such as improved consumer sentiments aided by early festive season and registered broad-based growth across urban and rural centres, said an earnings statement from Asian Paints.

However, in home décor business, sales of bath fitting business fell by 4.7 per cent to Rs 79.3 crore and kitchen business declined 7.2 per cent to Rs 97.7 crore.

Sales of white teak and weatherseal products decreased by 15.2 per cent to Rs 26.4 crore in Q2 FY26.

In the industrial segments, Asian Paints had a "steady double-digit growth".

Its international sales increased by 9.9 per cent annually to Rs 846.0 crore in the quarter under review.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)