Are SME IPOs on the rise? Here's what NSE data suggests

Small and Medium Enterprises, commonly known as SMEs, are now an integral part of India's socio-economic development. Just like regular Initial Public Offerings (IPOs), the one issued by SME is known as SME IPO. Through IPOs, SMEs raise funds to meet their financial requirements. After the listing, the stocks of these SMEs trade on the stock exchange.

Are SME IPOs Popular?

Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) Initial public offerings (IPOs) have become popular in recent times. Many of them witnessed good response from investors and were subscribed in multiples of hundreds over the shares that were on offer.

Are SME IPOs On The Rise?

Data made available by the National Stock Exchange showed that of the total 242 IPOs launched in 2024-25, 163 were of SMEs.

The SMEs raised a total of Rs 7,111 crore through these IPOs in the financial year that's ending March 31, 2025, on NSE, Mumbai-based stock exchange data showed. The average fund raising by these SMEs was Rs 44 crore.

Danish Power Ltd raised the highest fund among the SMEs IPOs of Rs 198 crore, while Hoac Foods India Ltd raised the lowest fund of Rs 6 crore, NSE data showed. The market capitalisation of NSE Emerge (SME) listed companies as of March 31, 2025 is Rs 1.8 lakh crore.

As per a report put out by wealth management firm Angel One Wealth, last year, the average listing gains in SMEs have skyrocketed from 2 per cent in 2019 to 74 per cent in 2024, while average listing gains in mainboard IPOs peaked out in 2020 and have been range-bound around 30 per cent since then.

Given the increasing participation of retail investors and the heightened oversubscription in recent IPOs, SEBI undertook an in-depth study to analyse investor behaviour in IPOs. The study covered data from 144 IPOs listed between April 2021 and December 2023. The study also found that returns on shares influenced investor selling behaviour.

