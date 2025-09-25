Anand Rathi IPO GMP Today: Check latest subscription status, listing date and other details Anand Rathi IPO GMP Today: The shares are available for subscription at a price band of Rs 393-414 per share for the company's Rs 745-crore IPO.

The initial share sale of Anand Rathi Group's brokerage arm, Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers Ltd, got a muted response from investors. The issue has been subscribed to 2.37 times on the third day of bidding on Thursday. According to NSE data, the three-day Initial Public Offer (IPO), which opened for subscription on September 23, 2025, received bids for 3,16,25,244 shares against 1,33,63,342 shares on offer. The quota for non-institutional investors received a 5.58 times subscription, and that of Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) received a 2.23 times subscription at the time of writing the news. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion got subscribed to 4 per cent.

Raises Rs 220 Crore From Anchor Investors

A day before its initial public offering (IPO), Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers announced that it had raised a little over Rs 220 crore from anchor investors. The institutions that participated in the anchor round included HDFC Mutual Fund (MF), Quant MF, Kotak MF, Aditya Birla Sun Life MF, SBI Life Insurance Company and Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company, according to a circular uploaded on the BSE's website.

Anand Rathi IPO GMP Today

The latest grey market premium of Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers IPO is Rs 35. This means that the stock is expected to list about 8.45 per cent above the upper end of its IPO price band of Rs 414 per share.

Anand Rathi IPO Price Band

The shares are available for subscription at a price band of Rs 393-414 per share for the company's Rs 745-crore IPO.

The broking firm's IPO is entirely a fresh issuance of shares with no offer for sale (OFS) component.

Anand Rathi IPO Allotment Status

The share allotment is expected to be finalised on Friday, September 26, 2025.

Anand Rathi IPO Listing Date

According to the information available, the stock is expected to debut on both the NSE and BSE on Tuesday, September 30.