Defence stock rebounds after company announces Q4 results, recommends final dividend - Check amount

Mumbai:

Shares of Apollo Micro Systems, a leading technology-driven firm in the aerospace, defence, and homeland security sectors, rebounded to end today's trading session in green after the company announced its financial results for the fourth quarter of FY2025-26. The stock started today's trading session in green at Rs 295.85 against the previous close of Rs 294.25 on the BSE. However, it fell amid profit booking to touch the intraday low of Rs 283.40, representing a fall of 3.68 per cent. However, it rebounded to touch the intraday high of Rs 320, a gain of Rs 25.75 or 8.75 per cent, after the company reported an increase of over 161 per cent in its net profit in the quarter under review.

The stock ended the trading session at Rs 311.10 with a gain of Rs 16.85 or 5.73 per cent. The stock traded in a wide range of Rs 36.6 and outperformed the sector by 7.93 per cent. The stock has been highly volatile today with an intraday volatility of 9.73 per cent and technically traded higher than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Apollo Micro Systems quarterly results

The company reported a standalone net profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 37.45 crore for the quarter under review. This is an increase of over 161 per cent compared to the Rs 14.32 crore PAT reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. Profit also grew 22.1 per cent sequentially from Rs 30.66 lakh in the October–December 2025 quarter.

Apollo Micro Systems dividend amount

The company has informed exchanges that its board of directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.25 per equity share with a face value of Re 1 each for FY26. However, this is subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Earlier, the company said it would invest Rs 300 crore to set up a manufacturing facility in Telangana. The company has also acquired a land parcel of 22,988 square metres at TSIIC, Hardware Park Phase II in Hyderabad, it said in an exchange filing.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)